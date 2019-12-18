BREAKING: Thomas Murphy found guilty on all charges

Thomas Murphy stood between his attorneys, his face fixed on the jury foreperson, as she delivered a verdict on all nine charges the Holbrook man faced Wednesday afternoon.

“Guilty,” said Andrea Vianola of Shirley, one of the five men and seven women who deliberated for the better part of two days before convicting Mr. Murphy, who took the life of 12-year-old Andrew McMorris of Wading River in a drunken driving crash on David Terry Road in Manorville last September.

The six-week trial, which included testimony from 26 witnesses, and included dozens of tense moments between the judge and defense, came to a swift close Wednesday when Judge Fernando Camacho returned from a lunch break to inform both sides thee jury had reached a verdict.

The packed courtroom was silent as the charges were read off one by one.

Mr. Murphy, 60, took a seat as Ms. Vianola concluded her reading of the verdict and his supporters began sobbing. One of Mr. Murphy’s three daughters wrapped her arm around another as reality set in. Sitting only several feet away, Alisa McMorris, Andrew’s mother, raised her left hand to her mouth and began to cry.

Ms. McMorris and her husband, John, continued to sob outside the courtroom as they addressed the media with their 17-year-old daughter Arianna standing at their side.

“We trusted the judicial system,” Ms. McMorris said.

“God bless the DA’s office, the jury for seeing what really happened that day, to speak the truth and let the truth prevail,” Mr. McMorris said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini hugged Ms. McMorris after the jury left the courtroom.

Mr. Murphy’s defense attorney, Steven Politi, said: “You hope that a jury won’t convict with emotion, but sometimes that’s hard for them to do.”

Mr. Politi said he plans to file an appeal, alleging “dozens” of missteps by prosecutors and the judge.

“This is only the beginning,” he said.

Mr. Murphy is due back in court Jan. 21 to address several outstanding motions made by the defense during trial. A sentencing will be scheduled after that date.

Mr. Murphy, who is due back in court Jan. 21 on motions filed during the trial, will be sentenced sometime after then. He is facing a maximum sentence of 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison, with a minimum sentencing of between one and three years.

He will remain free on a $500,000 bond pending sentencing next year.

The 12 jurors declined to comment shortly after the reading of the verdict, which came more than two months after jury selection began.

Jurors spent the better part of two days re-examining evidence and testimony and beginning deliberations before reaching the verdict Wednesday afternoon. The process began with a two-hour jury charge Tuesday from Judge Fernando Camacho, who explained in detail the elements of each charge facing Mr. Murphy.

“We trust in the process and we trust in the jury and believe that justice will be served,” Ms. McMorris told reporters in the opening minutes of deliberations.

On two occasions during the first day of deliberations the jury returned to the courtroom with notes requesting specific photographs, to view a video from the crime scene and, among other requests, to hear a reading of testimony related to when Mr. Murphy might have begun drinking on the day of the crash and to the injuries of two other boys.

The charges the jury convicted on included two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree vehicular assault and two counts of third-degree assault and reckless driving.

During summations Monday and again in the days since, Mr. Politi made clear his position that prosecutors “failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“On any of the elements,” he told the media outside the courtroom, a group that grew to more than a dozen reporters, photographers and camera operators as the case reached its final hours.

During closing arguments, jurors first heard from the defense, which called the crash that caused Andrew’s death an “unavoidable tragic accident” and said the criminal case that followed was one built around an ever-evolving set of facts manufactured by prosecutors right up until the final day of testimony at trial. Then the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office took its turn and said the crash could have been avoided if Mr. Murphy had accepted a friend’s offer to drive his car home that afternoon.

“Mr. Murphy decided to gamble,” assistant district attorney Brendan Ahern told jurors of the Holbrook man’s decision to get behind the wheel after drinking with friends at the nearby Swan Lake Golf Club. “He selfishly rolled the dice and the children lost everything.

“It’s time to hold him accountable for his crimes.”

But Mr. Politi, who repeatedly stated during his closing arguments that prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt, said they instead focused on “preying on” the emotions of the jury.

“No matter what your decision is, nothing is going to bring back Andrew,” Mr. Politi pleaded with jurors on the trial’s final day. “Don’t compound that awful tragedy with another tragedy.”

Mr. Politi began his closing arguments by reminding jurors of assistant district attorney Raymond Varuolo’s claim during opening arguments that they would hear testimony in the trial from an accident reconstruction expert prosecutors ultimately decided against having take the witness stand. He suggested the decision to not call Suffolk County crime lab investigator Robert Genna and others on the witness list fits a pattern in the case of prosecutors changing course when circumstances might be beneficial to Mr. Murphy. He also painted two of the detectives as personal friends of the victims in the case.

“Has anything been fair to my client?” he asked at one point. “Not from minute one.”

Mr. Ahern said it wasn’t necessary to call Mr. Genna since Mr. Murphy’s own friends testified that the Scouts were walking on the shoulder and not in the roadway, as Mr. Politi suggested in his closing arguments. The defense blamed Mr. Murphy’s obstructed view of the roadway as he drove behind a larger SUV and a lack of supervision on the hike.

“They were walking shoulder to shoulder and they were in the street,” Mr. Politi said of the Scouts. “It’s not the kids’ fault … it’s the scoutmasters’ fault.”

The defense was also critical of prosecution witness Steven Meola, the only one of three friends who went golfing with Mr. Murphy prior to the crash who said he believed Mr. Murphy was driving drunk. He called Mr. Meola a “degenerate” and a “loser” who has a track record of inappropriate behavior and can’t be trusted. He also urged jurors to remember that his client’s other friends, Chris DiMaria and Ray O’Brien, said they did not believe Mr. Murphy was intoxicated.

Mr. Politi questioned if the blood tested at the Suffolk County crime laboratory, where it registered a 0.13% blood alcohol content, even belonged to his client, saying police and prosecutors failed to present a clear chain of custody of the sample. He also noted that one of the instruments used during the blood test had expired one day earlier. He said the testimony from Mr. Murphy’s friends proved he drank no more than six ounces of vodka that morning, an amount that could not have caused the 350-pound man to get drunk.

Mr. Ahern, who made his arguments with district attorney Timothy Sini in the audience, said Mr. DiMaria and Mr. O’Brien likely colluded to lie about how much vodka was in the bottle they drank at the course that day.

He also called the defense “twisted,“ saying they “aggressively” laid blame on everyone but Mr. Murphy during the trial. He likened the defense witness testimony regarding the expired instrument to saying a car wouldn’t work if it missed inspection.

“No amount of money should buy doubt,” Mr. Ahern told jurors near the end of his summation. “Your verdict is not for sale.”

The DA, Mr. Sini, spoke with reporters after the verdict was read.

“We’ve obtained justice for Andrew,” he said. “That’s what this was about. We never lost sight of that. And today, justice was served.”

