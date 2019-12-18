Cops: Two men charged with burglary after Dec. 8 home invasion

Riverhead Police on Wednesday announced the arrests of two men in connection with a Dec. 8 burglary on Doctors Path.

James Scagel, 39, of Riverhead was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with one count of first-degree burglary. The second suspect, Brad Sams, 39, of Hampton Bays was arrested on Dec. 12 and also charged with first-degree burglary.

Police did not release the names of the arrestees until Wednesday, Dec. 18.

In the home invasion, police received reports of gunfire inside apartment No. 12 at the Doctors Path Apartment complex at 641 Doctors Path.

It was originally reported that at least two people inside the apartment were suffering from gunshots wounds.

Police said they located several people in and around the area of the apartment, of which four people were transported to area hospitals with various injuries.

Police said an investigation conducted at the scene revealed that two armed men entered the apartment and multiple shots were fired from a long gun, but that none of the reported injuries appears to be related to the gunfire.

A struggle between the suspects and the occupants of the apartment ensued and the injuries were sustained during that struggle, police said at the time.

The incident did not appear to be a random act, according to police, and the occupants of the apartment appeared to be the intended target of the incident.

Both of the men who were arrested were initially transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered that night and both were subsequently arraigned after they were released and then remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

