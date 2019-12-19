Town Board urges state to amend, delay bail reform laws

The Riverhead Town Board passed a resolution Tuesday urging the state to immediately amend or delay the Jan. 1, 2020, implementation of bail and discovery reform laws that town officials say will endanger the public and “reverse decades of bipartisan progress in reducing crime.”

The state’s 2020 budget eliminates cash bail for many crimes and strips judges of their discretion to set bail for defendants charged with these crimes.

These include some crimes that result in the death of innocent people, the resolution says.

Other crimes that won’t result in bail including making a terrorist threat and failure to register as a sex offender, officials say.

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said 400 prisoners are expected to be released from the county jail in Riverside on Jan. 1.

