Jamesport Fire District’s proposition voted down

A proposition on the ballot in last Tuesday’s Jamesport Fire District elections was defeated and incumbent commissioners in three area districts were reelected to new five-year terms. The commissioners serves as the governing body over their respective fire districts, taxing jurisdictions that oversee local the fire departments, which are mostly volunteer.
Below is a rundown of last Tuesday’s election results in each district.
Flanders
Michael Spano, returning after a two-year break, regained a commissioner’s seat in an uncontested race. He received 14 votes. Outgoing chief Scott Lambeck received two write-in votes .
Jamesport
A proposition to make the treasurer’s position an appointed post instead of an elective office failed in a 77-88 vote. Incumbent commissioner John Newman defeated challenger Nate Edington in a 93-75 vote.
Manorville
Incumbent commissioner Dennis Hendrickson received 174 votes in an uncontested race.
Riverhead
Incumbent commissioner Edward Carey Jr. received 87 votes in an uncontested race.
Wading River
A request for election results received no response by presstime.