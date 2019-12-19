Jamesport Fire District’s proposition voted down

A proposition on the ballot in last Tuesday’s Jamesport Fire District elections was defeated and incumbent commissioners in three area districts were reelected to new five-year terms. The commissioners serves as the governing body over their respective fire districts, taxing jurisdictions that oversee local the fire departments, which are mostly volunteer.

Below is a rundown of last Tuesday’s election results in each district.

Flanders

Michael Spano, returning after a two-year break, regained a commissioner’s seat in an uncontested race. He received 14 votes. Outgoing chief Scott Lambeck received two write-in votes .

Jamesport

A proposition to make the treasurer’s position an appointed post instead of an elective office failed in a 77-88 vote. Incumbent commissioner John Newman defeated challenger Nate Edington in a 93-75 vote.

Manorville

Incumbent commissioner Dennis Hendrickson received 174 votes in an uncontested race.

Riverhead

Incumbent commissioner Edward Carey Jr. received 87 votes in an uncontested race.

Wading River

A request for election results received no response by presstime.

