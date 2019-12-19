Daily Update: Arrests made in burglary, fire district proposition shot down

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

​

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 19:

NEWS

Thomas Murphy found guilty on all charges; faces up to 25 years in jail

Cops: Two men charged with burglary after Dec. 8 home invasion

Family, friends rally to support woman in need of kidney transplant

Incumbent fire commissioner in Cutchogue loses seat

Jamesport Fire District’s proposition voted down

Riverhead man’s one final wish fulfilled by Spirit’s Promise

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of Dec. 19

WEATHER

Expect it to be sunny but blustery today with a high temperature of about 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 17.

