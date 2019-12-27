Top Sports Stories 2019: Three straight no-nos for SWR pitcher

When Brian Morrell stormed onto the varsity as a pitcher, throwing back-to-back no-hitters in 2014, it seemed like it would be a long time before Shoreham-Wading River saw a similar accomplishment.

Turns out, it wouldn’t be all that long after all.

Enter Aidan Crowley.

The SWR junior began the 2019 season absolutely sizzling. In a 10-0 non-league win at home against Eastport-South Manor, he struck out eight and issued two walks for his first no-hitter.

“The defense was insane,” Crowley said of the first no-hitter, giving credit to this teammates. “That was the biggest thing that helped me.”

Seven days after that no-hitter, Crowley returned to the mound to face Elwood/John Glenn. No-hitters can sneak up on pitchers, but not a second time around. With everyone well aware of the situation as Crowley retired one batter after the next, the junior never lost composure. He struck out 14 and walked four in a 3-0 win, never giving up a hit once again.

“That one was a much closer game,” Crowley said afterward. “We didn’t score until the seventh, so everyone was really into the game and everyone ran out. Everyone knew what happened.”

Surely the streak would come to an end there, right?

Not so fast.

Facing Hauppauge at Medford Baseball Complex in his next start, Crowley did it again, firing a third straight no-hitter in a 6-0 win.

With college coaches and a major league scout watching, Crowley capped the game with a Hauppauge batter looking at a curveball for a called third strike, his 10th of the game.

His string of hitless pitching extended to 25 innings.

The streak ultimately came to an end in the next game when the first Miller Place batter ripped a single. But the Wildcats still won the game on a walk-off for what was another memorable season for SWR baseball.

Photo caption: SWR’s Aidan Crowley. (Credit: Bob Liepa/file)

