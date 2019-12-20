Supervisor-elect announces deputy supervisor, chief of staff

Riverhead Town Supervisor-elect Vyette Aguiar has announced who will join her office staff when she takes office Jan. 1.

She has chosen Denise Merrifield has her deputy supervisor. Ms. Merrifield is a former bureau chief from the Suffolk County Prosecutor’s office, according to Ms. Aguiar.

“She has a extensive experience in personnel management and government law enforcement operations. She holds a [Juris Doctor degree] from Albany Law School and a B.S. in Political Science from Stony Brook University. She is a Wading River resident,” she said.

Devon Higgins of Jamesport will serve as chief of staff.

Ms. Higgins has a B.S. in Business Administration from Loyola University and is a certified paralegal. She has extensive knowledge in real estate acquisitions and building permitting, Ms. Aguiar said.

Ms. Aguiar said she has asked Patrick Derenze, a secretary from Laura Jens-Smith’s office, to stay on temporarily to assist with the transition and he has agreed to do so.

Ms. Aguiar and councilmembers Tim Hubbard and Frank Beyrodt were elected in a Republican sweep in November and will be sworn in at the town inauguration ceremony on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. in the Suffolk Theater, according to Mr. Beyrodt.

Incumbents Catherine Kent, a Democrat, and Jodi Giglio, a Republican, will remain on the board.

