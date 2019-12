Brought to you by:

In 2019, our series “The Work We Do” passed the 200 mark.

That is to say since we launched the series in the summer of 2017, we’ve created video profiles of more than 200 working people across Riverhead and Southold towns.

In 2019 we visited everyone from a cemetery caretaker to a longtime teacher to a chef to learn about how they earn their living.

Here’s a handful of our favorites from the past year.

Comments

comments