DWI Task Force patrols result in four arrests in Southampton Town

The Southampton Town Police Department conducted extra DWI patrols Saturday night into Sunday as part of the East End DWI Task Force, resulting in four arrests.

Three of those arrests were in the Flanders area of Southampton Town.

Police charged Maria Leonor Dominguez, 33, of Riverhead with aggravated driving while intoxicated for driving with a blood alcohol content of .18% or more, according to police. She was also charged with several traffic violations. Police said she was stopped after being observed driving south in the center turn lane of Flanders Road and failing to maintain lane and driving on the shoulder.

James Trent, 22, of Flanders was arrested for DWI after being observed driving north on County Road 105 near Route 24 in Flanders without a front tire. Police said he was found to be intoxicated.

Dimas Cartagena-Memjivar, 42, of Riverhead faces two felony charges because he has been previously convicted of DWI. Police said he was observed driving north on Route 24 near Red Creek Road in Flanders and failed to maintain his lane and was driving on the shoulder, north of County Road 31 in Flanders. Police said he was intoxicated and was also required to have an ignition interlock device. He was charged with felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, circumventing an interlock device and traffic violations, police said

Jorse Ajanel-Yac, 34, of Quiogue was charged with DWI and unlicensed operation for failing to maintain his lane in Westhampton, police said.

During the DWI Task Force patrols, which spanned from 8 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday, police noted there were no motor vehicle crashes with injuries reported to police.

“The Southampton Town police would like to thank all of the designated drivers and those who did drink and chose not to drive, for helping make this holiday season safer upon Southampton Town roadways,” police said in a press release.

