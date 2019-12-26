Fire on West Main Street displaces more than 40 Riverhead residents

A fire isolated inside one room at 260 W. Main St. in Riverhead Thursday evening displaced more than 40 residents and resulted in a massive response from first responders.

The residents who had to be evacuated live a building run by Concern for Independent Living at the corner of Osborn Avenue and West Main Street. No injuries were reported, according to Riverhead Det. Pat Waski.

A fire alarm went off around 6:15 p.m. and members of the Riverhead Fire Department and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. quickly arrived on scene. Multiple departments assisted, including as far east as Cutchogue. West Main Street was closed off as first responders were on scene for more than three hours.

The residents were being transported to nearby hotels until the complex could be cleared, Det. Waski said. Some residents were still in the process of being transported at around 9:30.

“Everybody was pretty well organized considering the environment,” Det. Waski said of the evacuation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Riverhead Fire Marshal and the Suffolk County Arson Squad is assisting. Det. Waski said he did not have any further details on what may have started the fire. The front of the building was blocked off with crime tape Thursday night as the investigation was underway.

Concern for Independent Living is one of the largest housing agencies of its kind in New York, according to its website. The nonprofit currently has more than 240 locations serving 1,100 people.

Top photo caption: Police tape blocked off the front of the building. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

