Engineering firm hired for proposed new ambulance building

The Riverhead Town Board voted to hire an engineering firm to design a proposed new ambulance building.

The board voted Dec. 17 to hire H2M Architects and Engineers to do engineering, consulting and technical services in connection with the schematic design phase for the proposed new ambulance building.

Where it will be located has not yet been determined, according to Councilman Tim Hubbard.

“We haven’t designated a piece of property for it yet, we’re looking at a couple different options,” he said. “We’re getting the specifications done, and then we’re going to figure out how much it’s going to cost, and then we’re going to figure out where we are going to put it.”

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps has been seeking a larger building for years. The current headquarters, which is owned by the town in its capacity as ambulance district commissioners, is on Osborn Avenue.

Mr. Hubbard said that is “not really the ideal location.”

He said Peconic Bay Medical Center is looking to help do a capital fundraising campaign to help offset the cost of the new building, he said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments