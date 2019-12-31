Daily Update: Cuomo vetoes affordable housing bill, Riverhead designing new ambulance building

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

​

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 31:

NEWS

Cuomo vetoes bill to establish East End affordable housing fund

Engineering firm hired for proposed new Riverhead ambulance building

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this January

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies to eventually give way to sunshine today with a high temperature of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 33.

Comments

comments