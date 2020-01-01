The 20 most-read News-Review stories of 2019

As the Riverhead News-Review recaps the past year, here’s a look at the most-read stories of 2019.
1. Riverhead principal accused of ‘sexually assaulting’ female student
2. Kelley Blanchard, 27, remembered as vibrant woman who always helped others
3. Thomas Murphy found guilty on all charges; faces up to 25 years in prison
4. Police: 28-year-old dies after falling out of limo bus in Baiting Hollow
5. Aguiar defeats Jens-Smith in Riverhead supervisor race as GOP sweeps
6. Cops: Shoreham man dies in motorcycle crash in Greenport
7. Wally Backman, manager of Long Island Ducks, arrested in Riverhead
8. Hobby Lobby coming to new shopping center on Route 58
9. Riverhead teacher, assistant football coach placed on reassignment
10. Staff member dismissed after alcohol found in Riverhead classroom
11. ‘Brilliant and magnetic,’ SWR senior remembered as family’s hero
12. NYPD detective, a Riverhead High graduate, killed in the line of duty
13. Pulaski principal, music teacher both reassigned, district confirms
14. Riverhead Raceway driver Silas Hiscock Sr. dies following crash Saturday
15. Classmates pay tribute to Melissa at SWR’s Class of 2019 graduation
16. Attorney says Flanders shooting followed years of domestic violence
17. Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch hit with sex abuse lawsuit
18. Riverhead fisherman goes viral with video of apparent shark off Iron Pier Beach
19. Multi-vehicle crash on Sound Avenue in Wading River
20. Riverhead teen held on $7.5K bail; tensions escalate inside courtroom
Caption: Town Supervisor-elect Yvette Aguiar on Election Day. (Credit: John Griffin)