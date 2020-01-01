In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2019

There are a couple of old sayings that sum up our feelings when important people in our lives pass away.

The ranks are thinning, you will hear, as well as that the cemeteries are filled with irreplaceable people. Both statements are true and untrue since every day people pick up a fallen standard. Even though we’re diminished by the deaths of those who have dedicated their unique lives to doing good, there are always others who are ready to replace them, even when we’re sometimes left with an emotional void that will never allow us to feel whole again.

A family mourns loved ones who are gone, and a community also can mourn the loss of people who thinned the ranks through their passing.

The following is a list of obituaries published by the News-Review for Riverhead area residents and public figures who died in 2019.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A

Irene Aleksandrowicz

Richard Edward Allen

Robin Hopkins Amper

Betty R. Angstadt

Michael Anthony Annibell

Mary E. Antanaitis

Mercedes Antongeorgi

Harley Byron Arnold

B

Steven Luther Bailey

Ann Louise (Jones) Bannon

Harold Bartlett

John Bartosiewicz

Diana Lee Bennett

Helen Berlin

Judith A. Blake

Kelley Marie Blanchard

Gary A. Bodenstein

Wladyslawa Bodzek

Charles Frazier Booth

Ruth Joy Borst

Lillian Botts

Marian E. Bowden

Julia V. Brancaccio

Dorothy Elizabeth Jackson Braunskill

Robert D. Brown

Sara E. Brown

Dorothy S. Brush

Charles Bugdin

Lottie Bullock

Daniel W. Byrne

C

Hilbert Camp

Charles J. Cardinal

Rita Carlson

Cecile M. Carpenter

Renee Ann Carragher-Phelps

Herbert A. Carson

Lorraine ‘Dayne’ Cassidy

Frank C. Ceckowski

Stephen E. Charkow

Dolores A. ‘Tootsie’ Chituk

Angel B. Chorno

Cynthia Church

Lynda L. Circo

Hurley B. Clinton

Anton Condzella

William D. ‘Chilly’ Conklin

Jacqueline M. Conway

Dorothy F. Costantini

Elizabeth V. Coughlan

Margaret Coutts

Susan L. Cox

Helen D. Cozine

Richard C. Creighton

Shirley Crocker

Patricia Nichols Curcuru

Zofia Czaplak

Mary Ellen Czelatka

D

Georgianna V. Danowski

Daniel De Francisco

Andrew and Dawn Demchuk

Adolph ‘Sonny’ Densieski

Eleanor Lillian de Reeder

Michael ‘Mike’ J. Devine

David Howard Dingle

Frances C. DiVello

Charles Domitrz

Kathleen M. Donlin

Ronald Doroska

Whitney Dowdall

Denis Driscol

Lois L. Dunne

Rita A. Duva

E

Rosemarie Jessen Earl

Josephine Ann Engelbosch

F

Christine Fabricatore

Karen Amelia Fagan

Michelle L. Farruggia

Philip H. Fenderson

Shirley Ann Fenderson

Ady Fenton

Bruce E. Ferguson

Alice S. Fife

Paul Fizzuoglio Sr.

Flora Duerschmidt Flanagan

Jane (Worthington) Flatley

Arnold Flippen

Joy Flurry

Emil Fossa

Patricia Lillian McFarland Foster

Robert J. Fraser Jr.

Eva Fugosich

G

Alice H. Galka

Mary Ann Galterio

Yolanda S. Garner

Nancy Gassert

Jeffrey Michael Geary

Edward J. ‘Chops’ Gevinski

Vincent Gianni

Angelo Giulietti

Barbara Anne Armstrong-Gleason

Vincent Golembeski

Jesse Robinson ‘Bobby’ Goodale III

H

Gloria Hanson

Robert J. Hardman

Barbara A. Harkins

Martha L. Harris

Ned Harroun

John H. Harte

Bernard Arthur Heinisch

Hattie M. Henderson

Donald E. Henn

Pearl Herbert

Frank Hernandez Jr.

Brian T. Higgins

Cathryn Tolan Higgins

Carnal Hobson Sr.

Elizabeth Krajewski Hodukavich

Charles R. Hoeg

Marjorie K. Hoffman

Charles J. Hoffmann

Colette L. Holgerson

Gary R. Hotchkiss

Wendy B. Howell

Michael Hubbard

Jay ‘Lonnie’ Hulse III

Cecelia Smith Hunter

I

Edward M. Iberger

J

Gabriel ‘Pookie’ Jackson II

Charlotte E. Jacques

Leon J. Jasinski Sr.

Nancy G. Jayne

Frederick G. Johnson

Ernest ‘Toppy’ Jones

Vagerlean Jones

Helen F. Joseph

K

Anthony J. Kahn

Sarah E. Kasprzyk-Quick

Judith Ann Kayton

Stanley John Keeney

Elizabeth L. Keller

Calliope Kentrotas

Anelia ‘Nellie’ Kobylenski

Harriot E. Kollhopp

Eleanor Koroleski

Patricia E. Kren

Anders E. Kritsberg

Denise (Ridge) Krusell

L

Joan Ann Lademann

Allen J. Lang

Mary Jane Powell Langhorn

Tonya Larkins

Evelyn Lee

Gilbert Levasseur

Wanda M. Lopienski

Charlotte B. Lorenz

Caroline Ostrander Loschen

Marjorie Reese Ludlow

M

Frank W. Mackie

Andreas Emmanuel Markakis

Grace W. Mason

Betty L. (Strebel) McCabe

Mary H. McCabe

Maureen Anne McCarthy

James G. McCloskey

James J. McGuire

Margrit Carr McGuire

Linda L. McKay

Kathleen M. McKeon

Marilyn E. McNulty

Eileen Anne Methven

Walter P. Michalowski

Tyronsa L. Michaux

Edward S. Miezianka

Alelish Cori Mileski

Richard A. Miller

Kevin F. Monsell

Corinne L. Moore

George W. Moretti

Mirko A. Mrva

Harry V. Mugno

Janet A. Mulligan

Eve McDavid Mullins

N

Richard E. Nedosik

Cynthia L. Nelson

Dolores Ann Neudeck

Dietlind ‘DeeDee’ Newcomb

Jan F. Niewadomski

Eleanor M. Niksa

John Norton

O

Robert Obie Sr.

June D. O’Hara

Tadeusz (Theodore) Okula

Marjorie Orlando

P

Roy Cornell Pace

Barbara A. Palmer

Anthony Palumbo

Ralph Louis Panella

Gayle Elizabeth Patchell

Edmund W. Pelis

Robert F. Pelosi Jr.

Joyce Marie Pickett

Joseph Anthony Pierro

Richard F. Pierson

Mildred E. ‘Millie’ Pizzo

Helen Stapon Polak

Maureen Porter

Joseph A. ‘Joe’ Pottgen

Christopher D. Powell

Franco G. Purita

Q

Ethel May Quillin

R

Mary Louise Rabe

Edna Ruth Rang

Doris Raynor-Hennessey

Robert C. Reeves Jr.

Dorothy Reinecke

Daniel G. Reiter

Michelina Ricciardi

John Benedict ‘Ben’ Roache III

Glen Robertson

Kenneth A. Rogers

Robert Rogers

Rose E. Rogers

George Roque

Salvatore Rosato

Robert J. Rosnack

McKinley Ross

S

Edward A. Sadowski

Frances D. Sadowski

H. William ‘Bill’ Sawicki

Marilyn Grace Hoffmann Scheiner

Harry E. Schlachter

Robert C. Schoenhaar

Eleanor Regina Scholtz

John Malcolm Schriefer

Earl W. Seymore

Ernestine Seymore

Brian P. Simonsen

George Russell Simpson

Arnold H. Sims

Cynthia Slivonik

Helga M. Smith

James A. Smith Sr.

Joseph M. Smith

Vera C. Smith

William A. Smith

Samuel Clyde Smothers

Veronica M. ‘Roni’ Stankewicz

William R. Spence

Glen A. Staples

Joseph M. Stehle Jr.

Gregory A. Stelzer

Christine A. Stulsky

Jadwiga Suchta

Rosina Suglia

Jeanette E. Swotkewicz

Alexander J. Sydlowski Sr.

Joseph Szot Sr.

T

Steve Tenedios

Alfred E. Tetrault III

Kelli Elizabeth Thompson

Carmela Barbara ‘Connie’ Toepfert

Peter A. Tollner

Lewis Stanley Tomaszewski

Mary E. Travers

Gregory Turchick

Jean Tuthill

U

Linda D. Urig

V

Thomas J. Vassallo

W

Eleanor Ruth Walker

Richard F. Warner

Jane V. Waski-O’Leary

Gerald S. Wells

Kevin Wells

Henry F. Wernikowski

Emily A. Whitney

Deborah Williams

Helen Alice Wolanski

Albert M. Woolley

Rita L. (Kander) Wowak

William Joseph Wulforst

Y

Josephine Yakaboski

Cynthia ‘Aunt Sassy’ B. Yarborough

Z

Constance Rose Zahra

Barbara Ann Zaneski

Frank J. Zambriski

Robert V. Zeluff

Maria Zegray

Christopher G. Zimmermann

Peter B. Zuhoski Jr.

Editor’s Note: This list was compiled from obituaries submitted to the Riverhead News-Review by families of the deceased and area funeral homes. Obituaries not submitted to us for publication and news stories were not included.

