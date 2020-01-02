Daily Update: Riverhead Town Supervisor sworn in; economic development grants awarded

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 2:

NEWS

Aguiar sworn in as Riverhead Supervisor; promises to be ‘inclusive’

$3.65M for East End preservation in latest round of economic development grants

2019 News-Review Person of the Year: Det. Brian Simonsen; ‘a legacy of service to others’

2019 Suffolk Times Person of the Year: Father Joseph Staudt; ‘a true friend to all’

NORTHFORKER

Our 2019 Northforker People of the Year brought winter movies back to Greenport

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 44 and rain is likely in the overnight hours .

