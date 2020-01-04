Riverhead Blotter: DWI and prostitution arrests in Riverhead

Joseph Thomas, 47, of Riverhead was arrested outside Riverhead Burger King last Friday evening for DWI, police reports said.

Around 10:30 p.m., police observed Mr. Thomas failing to maintain his lane of travel on Old Country Road. He was stopped outside the fast food restaurant, where police conducted an investigation.

Mr. Thomas was arrested and charged with DWI. He was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was processed and held for arraignment. His vehicle was seized and impounded under Suffolk County law, reports said.

• Jon Velasquez-Estrada, 34, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday morning near the Holiday Inn Express in Riverhead for false personation and a prior arrest warrant, police reports said.

Around midnight, Mr. Velasquez-Estrada was stopped on Old Country Road near the hotel for failure to use a turn signal.

Upon further investigation, police found Mr. Velasquez-Estrada had a warrant out for his arrest in Riverhead and Southampton Town, reports said.

Mr. Velasquez-Estrada was arrested and charged with four traffic violations for failing to maintain his lane of travel, failure to use a turn signal, driving without a license and driving without stoplights. He was also charged with false personation, a misdemeanor, and was transported to Riverhead police headquarters for processing.

• Franchesca Mendez, 28, of Riverhead was arrested outside the Greenview Motel in Riverhead for prostitution, police reports said.

Ms. Mendez was arrested Dec. 19 at 1433 W. Main St. at approximately 5:20 p.m. She was charged with a misdemeanor, processed, released and is due back in court for arraignment at a later date.

• A 23-year-old Brookhaven woman was arrested at the Riverhead Kentucky Fried Chicken for prostitution, police reports said.

Monisha Prior, 23, was arrested at approximately 6:19 p.m. Dec. 19 for the misdemeanor offense. She was processed, released and is due back in court for arraignment at a later date.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

