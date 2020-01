Southampton Town police reported a fatal single-vehicle crash just west of the jail on County Road 94 in Riverside Friday evening.

Police said they found an unresponsive male in an overturned sedan that had left the roadway and entered a wooded area off the roadway around 7 p.m. Friday.

The man, who was later reported dead, was trapped inside the vehicle and heavy rescue was used to remove him from inside.

The man’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

