Cops: Man dies three days after altercation in Riverhead

A Riverside man died from injuries sustained during an altercation in the Riverhead area, according to Suffolk County police.

Wayne Sapiane, 65, reported to police that he was struck on the head by an unknown white man in the area of West Main Street in Riverhead on Jan. 2. Southampton and Riverhead police both responded to the incident.

Mr. Sapiane, who was homeless but living in Riverside, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center and later to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he died Sunday, police said.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death. An autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.