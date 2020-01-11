Riverhead Blotter: Stony Brook man charged after attempting to leave scene of Wading River crash

A Stony Brook man was arrested in Wading River Saturday evening for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Andrius Valiunas, 29, was arrested after he allegedly struck a utility pole and attempted to leave the scene.

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Wading River Manor Road at approximately 10:53 p.m. They found that the involved vehicle was damaged on the passenger side and the driver, Mr. Valiunas, was outside the car. Police found Mr. Valiunas was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Mr. Valiunas was arrested for DWI, transported to Riverhead police headquarters for processing and held for arraignment.

• Darren Jones, 32, of Calverton was arrested outside Christmas Tree Shops in Riverhead Saturday evening for criminal contempt, police reports said.

Around 5:30 p.m., a woman driving a 2000 black Acura sedan, allegedly failed to use a directional signal when changing lanes on County Road 58 near Kroemer Avenue. Reports said a traffic stop was then conducted, reports said.

During the stop, reports said, police noticed the vehicle smelled of marijuana and observed Mr. Jones, the front seat passenger, with a quantity of green plant material on his lap.

The woman told police an order of protection was established between herself and Mr. Jones. Police confirmed that information and Mr. Jones was placed into custody.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Jones had violated an order or protection with his son, who was a passenger in the rear seat.

Mr. Jones was transported to the Riverhead Police Department for processing, where he was charged with two counts of criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Reports said the woman later completed a domestic incident report at police headquarters, where she was issued traffic violations for improper child restraint and failing to signal when changing lanes.

• Estabon Tonio Arp was arrested on East Main Street in Riverhead Monday evening for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reports said.

While on patrol, police observed a white Maserati traveling westbound on East Main Street near Hubbard Avenue with an expired New York State registration, police reports said. The registration expired Dec. 12, 2019.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, Mr. Arp, had a suspended state license.

Mr. Arp was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations, for driving without a license and the expired registration.

He was transported to Riverhead police headquarters and later released. He is due back in court at a later date.

• Police are investigating two reports of grand larceny that occurred last month at the Riverhead Lowe’s, reports said.

Last Thursday afternoon, a Lowe’s employee reported that between 5:50 and 6:07 p.m. on Dec. 23, two unknown men removed two snow blowers from the store. The Ariens-brand deluxe, 30-inch machines were valued at $2,998, reports said.

A separate report from the same employee said that on Dec. 15 around 10:30 a.m., one unknown male removed 10 rolls of wire from the store without paying for them. The wire was valued at $1,421.97.

Additional information on the suspects was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing, reports said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on Northville Turnpike last Thursday for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reports said.

At approximately 7:24 p.m., Diego Diego-Pedro, 22, was arrested at the intersection of Northville Turnpike and Ostrander Avenue after allegedly leaving the scene of a two-car accident, reports said.

Upon further investigation, police found Mr. Diego-Pedro was driving without a license.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, a traffic infraction, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.