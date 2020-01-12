Southampton Blotter: Man arrested for driving with suspended license

Southampton Town police arrested Gilberto Velasquez-Vargas, 36, of Riverhead for driving with a suspended license in Aquebogue Saturday.

According to police, Mr. Velasquez-Vargas was stopped for speeding near Cross River Drive and Hubbard Avenue around 4:26 p.m. and an officer found his license had been revoked twice due to prior DWI convictions.

Mr. Velasquez-Vargas was also found to be operating the vehicle without a proper ignition interlock device, police said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing a court-ordered interlock device, reports said.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for drugged driving in Westhampton Beach last Thursday.

According to police, Miriam Heller, 36, was stopped on Montauk Highway near Oak Street for failing to maintain her lane of travel when an officer discovered she was in possession of an undisclosed amount of diazepam, a controlled substance.

Ms. Heller was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.

• An officer responded to Riverside Drive on a report of an erratic driver around 11:44 a.m. New Year’s Day and arrested Jeremias Suruy, 32, of Flanders for driving while intoxicated.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.