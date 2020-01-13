Daily Update: Top cops honored, PBMC unveils expansion

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Jan. 13:

NEWS

Riverhead PBA honors its heroic officers who disarmed man as ‘Officers of the Year’

PBMC unveils $67.8M critical care, heart center

Take a look at Southold Library’s renovations as they near completion

Airmen in 106th Rescue Wing receive care packages from St. David’s School students

NORTHFORKER

Popular Chili Cook-Off returning to Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. this month

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 35.

