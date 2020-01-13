Cops: Pedestrian killed crossing Route 25A in Shoreham Sunday night

Police on scene investigating a fatal crash Sunday night. (Credit: Stringer News)

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 25A in Shoreham Sunday night, according to Suffolk County police.

A woman was crossing westbound Route 25A in front of the Rocky Point Fire Department when she was struck by a 2018 Hyundai at approximately 6:10 p.m. The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where she died from her injuries, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Paula Avent, 36, of Rocky Point, was alone in the vehicle and not injured.

An investigation is underway as to why the woman was crossing the road. The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-852-8752.