Anthony (Tony) Grodski Jr., a lifelong resident of Riverhead, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 69.

He is survived by his wife/best friend of 40 plus years, Diane Grodski; his daughter, Michelle Grodski of Chenango Forks, N.Y.; his stepson, Trevor Agsteribbe of Hampton Bays; his three grandchildren, Anthony, Naython and Kaelyn of Chenango Forks; and his brother, Thomas (Tommy) Grodski. He was predeceased by his son, Nicholas Grodski, only seven short months ago.

Tony was the son of Anthony Grodski Sr. and Rose Grodski (née Weirtel).

He was raised on his family’s farm at the corner of Roanoke Avenue and Sound Avenue in Riverhead. He attended Mercy High School and was an avid bass player and drummer in several bands growing up, including “The Amalgamated Sound.”

Tony worked at the Riverhead News-Review with his good friend DJ Caulfield in the early ’70s where he became head pressman. In the mid-’70s he joined his father at DeLalio Sod Farms and even his brother Tommy joined them for a time. Tony would work there for over 30 years before his health forced him to stop working.

At home he remained an avid sports card and memorabilia collector, a passion he shared with his boy, Nick, both die-hard Yankee and wrestling fans. Unfortunately Nick passed on May 29, 2019, at the age of 30 and although Tony had medical issues, the loss of Nick quickly took its toll and he passed, peacefully in his sleep, on New Year’s Day 2020.

