Michael Francis Murphy died Jan. 6, 2020; he was 59 years old.

Born Feb. 15, 1960, at Southampton Hospital, raised in Mattituck; Michael and his family lived in Southold.

Michael married Rachel Levin 28 years ago. Graced by their children, Dan and Halle, they built a family filled with love, respect, adventure and hard work. With the addition of their faithful canine companions Rosa, Reo and later Charlestown, their family was complete.

A small business owner of Mur-Cor transport services who came to retirement earlier than expected after an accident, Michael continued a productive life in new ways. He had a variety of business interests and projects from real estate to rebuilding classic cars.

Over the years he also became an integral part of his wife’s business where he quite literally would act as “Chief Cook and Bottle Washer” when his own workday was done. Behind the stove, under the building, fixing the ice maker or preparing for a storm, Michael could, and did, do it all.

Doing it all included being a “Horse Show Parent” with his daughter Halle as she rode the show circuit, and more recently having the honor of being the first passenger on a flight piloted by his son Dan. Michael was so very proud of his children and loved nothing more than being in their company from the day they arrived. In the month before his unexpected death he was able to spend weeks at a time with his whole family and those they loved. His family completed him.

As a true North Forker Michael loved the water and was happiest captaining his boat on a beautiful day for a lunch run to Rick’s in Montauk or just a sunny ride to a swimming anchorage, with an expedition to Block Island for a weekend with friends being just about perfection.

Michael was generous with his time, he was kind to those in need in many quiet ways and he had his priorities in order. A man of strong opinions, he forged relationships with a true mosaic of people of all stripes and sorts. He was persistent, tenacious and funnier than most. He loved nothing better than a long con and often found the absurdity of everyday life a source of entertainment that sparked his wit. He had good friends everywhere with many of those friendships dating back to childhood.

When Michael had an accident four years ago that left him, for a time, fighting for his life back, the support from our community was a force of such good in the world it was inspiring and awesome. From every corner of his life people came to support him and his family and with that generosity paired up with his medical team and every one of his extended family he came back to us intact and filled with grace. We will be inspired by that miracle always.

The love of his life was his wife, Rachel. Together they faced and weathered every storm and forged a relationship that is an example to us all. Two independent people who found success in their own professions, who respected and supported each other in ways small and large in the daily minutiae and in the big events. They were an example of what a true partnership looked like.

In addition to his wife and children, Michael is survived by his siblings and their families; Liza Murphy, Cathleen Murphy, Barbara, Tom, Angela and Claire Smith, Mary, Tony, Maisie and Charley Claudio. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Betty Jane Murphy.

He is also survived by an extended family of cousins and friends that are siblings in fact.

He took such pleasure in watching the children of those he loved grow into happy adults who he always knew how best to encourage and to tease.

The family received friends Friday, Jan. 10, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held Saturday morning, Jan. 11, at the funeral home.

Knowing first hand the power the devotion of an animal can bring to healing, the family asks that those who would like to support Paws of War, 127-6 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset, NY 11767 or pawsofwar.org, make a donation in his name.

It is with abiding and eternal sorrow we say goodbye, it is with eternal and abiding joy we say how glad we were to walk with you and it is with eternal hope that we can learn from your example of a life well lived.

It was so much fun; we will miss you forever.

