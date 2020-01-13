John George Madsen of Southold died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He was 81 years old.



John was born April 16, 1938, in Greenport, N.Y., to Ethel M. (Richards) and Ragnvald J. Madsen, where he was raised and later graduated from Greenport High School.



On Oct. 12, 1969, he married the love of his life, Gloria R. Kamps, in Southold and together they had one child.



He worked as a bus driver for Sunrise Bus Company, retiring in 1988.



He was an avid walker, a race car driver at Riverhead Raceway, a bowling league member and a 45-year member of the Masonic Lodge.



Predeceased by his wife, Gloria, he is survived by his daughter, Regina Cartselos (George) of Southold; grandsons Nikolas and Danny Cartselos; and sibling Jeanine Monsell.



The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.



In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League (NFAWL) would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

