May 29, 1982 – Dec. 23, 2019



Daria Blanche Okrasinski of Westhampton Beach passed away Dec. 23, 2019, after a tragic accidental fall in her home. She was 37.



Daria was born on May 29, 1982, in Huntington, N.Y., but she spent most of her childhood in Southold, N.Y., where she graduated from high school in 2000.



After school, she stuck around town for a while and could often be found belting out a flawless rendition of Etta James’ “At Last” at the Whiskey Wind’s karaoke bar in Greenport.



A few of her favorite things were butterflies, her cats, Mister and Princessia (who miss her terribly), and the music of the Bee Gees. Sadly, she never fulfilled her lifelong dream of meeting her celebrity crush, Barry Gibb, who she affectionately referred to as “Lion’s Mane”



At work, Daria was focused on doing the absolute best job she could, gaining the admiration of her co-workers and customers alike. In 2017, she gave birth to her only daughter, who she named after herself. Dariana was her world — her little love “muffin,” self-proclaimed greatest accomplishment and now her legacy.



Dar was her daddy’s princess, but also strong as an ox, pushing through life’s constant battles with kindness and grace. Her beautiful soul always wanted to help others, even if it meant giving the very little she had to someone else in need. Her loved ones never doubted how much she cared for them because she made it more than clear how much she loved them and how important they were to her.



Daria’s incredible light shone into all of our lives. She will be remembered most for her sense of humor, sweet demeanor, angelic singing voice and enchanting “smize.” True to her Gemini sign, she charmed all that were fortunate to meet her. Always the one to make us laugh till we cried, and cried with us until we were laughing again. She was and will always be the only bee in our bonnet.



Daria was predeceased by her mother, Betty Torkelsen, and her favorite cat, Minaya. She is survived by her daughter, Dariana Dietz; fiancé, Kord Dietz; father, Stanley Okrasinski; sister, Keri Torkelsen; grandparents Lars and Astri Torkelsen; and her loving nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.



A Celebration of Life memorial service was held at Mattituck Presbyterian Church Jan. 12, 2020. Donations can be made to her daughter Dariana’s college fund. Email [email protected] to make a contribution.

