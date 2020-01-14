Daily Update: Calls to repeal bail reform, woman killed in crash
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 14:
NEWS
Experts: The new bail law must be repealed
Cops: Pedestrian killed crossing Route 25A in Shoreham Sunday night
Greenport development sparks new legal action
Climate, transparency, gun laws all on Gov. Cuomo’s State of State agenda
Riverhead ZBA weighs plan to add snack bar at Aqua by American Beech in Aquebogue
SPORTS
Boys Basketball: Southold’s Grathwohl 17 points away from 1,000
NORTHFORKER
Greenport’s carousel still spinning after an estimated 100 years
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain throughout much of the day.
The low tonight will be around 38.