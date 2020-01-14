George Edward Freeman of Riverhead departed this life Jan. 8, 2020, at Southside Hospital, Bay Shore, N.Y. He was 63 years old.

He was born Nov. 19, 1956, to Elijah and Josephine Freeman at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, N.Y.

George received his formal education at Greenport public schools. He was a commercial fisherman, painter, chef and fish cutter for Robert T. Coopers.

George was a star basketball player. He enjoyed watching old black-and-white movies, as well as forensics. Everyone loved George’s cooking. If you wanted something special to eat, the key was to get “Bubbles” to ask him and you got it.

George was always willing to lend a helping hand. The one thing that George wanted as his lasting legacy is for all of his children to remain close.

Predeceased by his parents, Elijah and Josephine, and two children, Josephine and Corey, he leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Theresa Freeman; six daughters: Theresa (John) Blackshear, LaTonya Jackson, Charmaine Freeman, Ebony Freeman, Jasmine Freeman and Shannon Welch; four sons: James Lawrence, George Freeman Jr., Terrance Pope and Samuel Smith; 15 grandchildren; two sisters, Matilda Palmore and Mary Bennett; one brother, Frankie Freeman; two sisters-in-law, Mattie Parks and Kathleen Pendergrass; two brothers-in-law, Dwight Jackson and John Jackson; one aunt, Katie Gray; godchildren Cedric Davis and Ahkee Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Viewing services were held Monday morning, Jan. 13, at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport, followed by Homegoing services officiated by the Rev. Natalie Wimberly. Interment followed at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold served the family.

