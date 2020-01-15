SWR lacrosse team celebrates 2019 state title at ring ceremony

SWR players received championship rings at a ceremony last Wednesday. (Credit: SWR School District)

After a thrilling ride to the Class C New York State Championship last spring, the Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse team celebrated the accomplishment once more last Wednesday at a ring ceremony.

The players were honored with championship rings during the ceremony at Shoreham-Wading River High School.

“The school district congratulates the 39 team members who shared in their efforts and the teamwork that will carry well beyond the lacrosse field,” said Mark Passamonte, the district’s athletic director.

The families of the players purchased the rings, lacrosse coach Mike Taylor said.

The Wildcats defeated Jamesville-DeWitt, 12-7, in the state championship game in Rochester last June. It turned out to be one of the least stressful games of their championship run.

The Wildcats won an overtime classic against previously undefeated Mount Sinai in the county finals and then had to rally from an 11-6 hole to beat Cold Spring Harbor in the Long Island final.

SWR returns nearly its entire core of last year’s championship team this upcoming spring, so the Wildcats will be primed for a chance at a repeat. They’ll also get a boost with the addition of Robert McGee, who transferred from St. Anthony’s in the fall during football season. McGee has committed to play lacrosse at Penn State.