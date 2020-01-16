Daily Update: LaValle replacements emerge, not guilty plea in man’s death

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 16:

NEWS

Candidates lining up for LaValle’s state Senate seat

Cell phone dispute led to altercation that left 65-year-old man dead, family says; suspect held on $150K bail

‘The Lord’s Cupboard’ food pantry set to move to new location in Southold

SPORTS

Wrestling: Tuckers pin down share of league title

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Jan. 16

WEATHER

Expect a windy and cloudy day today with a high temperature of about 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will dip to around 20.