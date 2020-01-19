Southampton Blotter: Flanders man caught driving with revoked license arrested

Nicholas Fisher, 34, of Flanders was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and making an illegal U-turn on Jan. 6 at 4 a.m. He was stopped for a traffic infraction on Vail Avenue and Pine Street in Riverside and was found to have a revoked license due to a previous driving while impaired conviction, according to Southampton Town police.

• Peter Mihalitsianos, 56, of Riverhead was charged by Southampton Town police with speeding, an equipment violation and driving with a suspended registration Jan. 7 at 10:50 a.m. on Flanders Road near Red Creek Road. Police said he was going 71 mph in a 55 mph zone while heading south on Flanders Road in Flanders.

He also had a cracked windshield and his license had been suspended Jan. 6. 2020, police said.