Jamesport man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for selling drugs

Police at the Brown home on Nov. 14, 2018. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

A 30-year-old Jamesport man, who pleaded guilty in June to distributing crack and powdered cocaine, was sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison Friday.

Tramaine Brown, who was arrested along with 14 other individuals in a series of raids in November 2018, was accused by federal prosecutors of cooking drugs in the kitchen of the home his girlfriend rented in the presence of their child in an investigation that spanned 10 months.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said in a press release that during the investigation by the FBI and East End Drug Task Force, officers purchased more than 300 grams of cocaine from Mr. Brown, capturing some of the purchases on video surveillance.

The Nov. 14, 2018 raid of his home produced large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, $10,000 in cash and several guns.

“The Riverhead area is safer with Tramaine Brown sent to prison for running an armed and dangerous drug trafficking operation that endangered residents,” U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement.

Presentencing guidelines in the case suggested a sentence of between 10 and 11 1/4 years in prison, records show.

In a memo to the court filed last week, Mr. Brown’s attorney asked for the judge’s leniency and included a letter from Mr. Brown himself and character letters from more than a half dozen friends and supporters.

“I understand my actions foresee consequences, in which, I take full responsibility for,” Mr. Brown wrote. “I pray that you please consider this as a huge mistake that I will never make again.”