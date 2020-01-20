After guiding team to state title, SWR coach honored by United Soccer Coaches

The champion Wildcats pose for a photo. (Credit: Rich Barnes)

After guiding the Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer team to the program’s first state championship last fall, coach Adrian Gilmore was recently honored as the 2019 Regional High School Coach of the Year for the Fall East Region.

Gilmore was one of only seven women soccer coaches to receive the award. She was recognized at the United Soccer Coaches annual convention held in Baltimore.

Adrian Gilmore was recently honored by the United Soccer Coaches. (Credit: Shoreham-Wading River School District)

“Her rapport with players, other coaches and officials as well as her continued involvement in the community have always had a positive impact on our students,” athletic director Mark Passamonte said in a news release. “On behalf of our school district, we congratulate her for this achievement.”

Gilmore teaches sixth grade at Albert G. Prodell Middle School.

The Wildcats were nationally ranked at the end of the season. They were ranked 19th in the USA Today Sports Super 25 rankings with only two other New York teams ahead of them.

In the Class A state championship game in November, the Wildcats defeated Spencerport, 2-0.

Gilmore was also Newsday’s Suffolk Coach of the Year and received co-coach of the year honors for Class A by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports. Senior Gianna Cacciola was honored on Newsday’s All-Long Island first team and junior Ashley Borriello was selected to the second team. Cacciola also earned second team All-State honors.