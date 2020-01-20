Robert Joseph Pekar Sr., 82 of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at JoAnne’s House in Bonita Springs.

Robert was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Granville, N.Y., the son of Joseph and Anna (Gelesak )Pekar.

He resided in Calverton, N.Y., from 1967 until 2017, when he and his wife and moved to Bonita Springs.

Robert graduated from Granville High School in 1955, then joined the US Navy (1955-63) and was a submariner missile technician.

He married Patricia Skelly in 1963. After the Navy, he was employed by Grumman from 1963 until 1996, upon the closing of the Calverton plant and its relocation to Florida. Upon retirement from Grumman he became an active member of the town of Riverhead.

He was elected to the Riverhead Board of Education (1976-79) and served as its vice president board during that time. An avid reader and historian, he also enjoyed sailing, painting, carving decoys and taking long, adventurous walks with his loyal Digger. Robert was devoted husband, a fantastic father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his Loving wife, Patricia Pekar; four children, Robert Pekar Jr. of Mooresville, N.C., Jeannette Pekar of Hampton Bays, Andrea Pekar of West Babylon and Andrew Pekar of Lake Grove; as well as 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings Joseph Pekar of Middle Granville, N.Y., Frank Pekar of Granville and Mary Firebaugh of West Sacramento, Calif. Robert was predeceased by his sister Joan Kranak of Michigan.

Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s name may be made to Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, NY 11933 or JoAnne’s House at Hope Hospice, 27100 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

This is a paid notice.