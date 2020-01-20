EEVC founder James Butch Langhorn, left, and chairman Robert “Bubbie” Brown present a certificate of appreciation to Leslie Anderson. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

The East End Voter Coalition held its 19th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event Sunday at the Riverhead Free Library.

Leslie Anderson of Riverhead, the deputy bureau chief of the executive staff for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, was the guest speaker. She spoke about the importance of values, respect, thinking ahead and working toward goals. She urged community members to make themselves known by contributing to causes important to them and supporting local leaders who stand for what they believe in.

“So with MLK in mind — stay informed, stay active, and call out injustice when you see it. Don’t leave that responsibility to someone else,” she said.

EEVC Chairman Robert “Bubbie” Brown of Riverhead and EEVC founder James Butch Langhorn of Riverhead also spoke during the event.

Mr. Langhorn discussed the importance of the coalition and its mission to inspire involvement in the community. He said he would not be the assistant too the sheriff today if it weren’t for Dr. King.

Pastor Montez Johnson of the First Baptist Church of Riverhead delivered the invocation and benediction.

See more photos below:

East End Voter Coalition’s 19th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

EEVC founder James Butch Langhorn. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

EEVC chairman Robert “Bubbie” Brown introduces the speaker and makes a presentation on MLK.

Leslie Anderson was the guest speaker. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

Mr. Brown reads the poem “What’s Behind Me.”

Mr. Brown, center, and Mr. Langhorn present Ms. Anderson with a certificate of appreciation. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)