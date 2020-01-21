Orchestra teacher reassigned to Aquebogue Elementary School

A former Pulaski Street School educator who was reassigned to the office of Pupil Personnel Services in November amid “active personnel investigations” was transferred to another elementary school in the district earlier this month, Riverhead superintendent Aurelia Henriquez confirmed last week.

Orchestra teacher Christina Mercurio was reassigned to Aquebogue Elementary School Monday, Jan. 6, to teach general music classes to K-4 students, Dr. Henriquez said.

“We are working closely with Ms. Mercurio to ensure a smooth transition,” Dr. Henriquez said last Tuesday, but declined to provide further specifics.

The superintendent said Ms. Mercurio’s pay has not changed during the transition. Ms. Mercurio, who was one of three music teachers at Pulaski Street, earns $112,419, according to the SeeThroughNY website.

On Nov. 14, 2019, former Pulaski Street principal Dave Densieski and Ms. Mercurio were both reassigned pending the investigations. At that time, Dr. Henriquez said, the investigation was ongoing.

Music teacher Dara Coppolone transferred from Aquebogue School in November to fill Ms. Mercurio’s role as the orchestra teacher at Pulaski Street.

Mr. Densieski is still employed by the district and works in the office of Pupil Personnel Services, Dr. Henriquez said.

Mr. Densieski earns $183,382 and is one of the top 10 highest paid employees in the district, according to SeeThroughNY.

In December, the school board appointed Patrick Burke to fill in as elementary principal at Pulaski Street School. His term was said to run “until it is determined by the Board of Education that such appointment is no longer necessary,” according to personnel reports.

Riverhead’s Board of Education will hold its next meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m.