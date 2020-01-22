Daily Update: Trial of former Mets player begins, Murphy sentencing date set

Wally Backman exits the court Tuesday following the first day of the trial. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 22:

NEWS

Trial begins against former Mets player Wally Backman after domestic incident

Man charged with fatal assault indicted by grand jury, arraignment scheduled for Thursday

Plans for miniature railroad in Greenport face delay until DEC concerns are addressed

Judge sets March 17 sentencing date for Thomas Murphy

Paul Romanelli begins new role as chairman of ELIH Foundation

NORTHFORKER

Wading River coffee shop Brekky expands to bigger location

One Minute: A quiet afternoon in Wading River

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will dip to around 16.

