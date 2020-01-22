Daily Update: Trial of former Mets player begins, Murphy sentencing date set
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Jan. 22:
NEWS
Trial begins against former Mets player Wally Backman after domestic incident
Man charged with fatal assault indicted by grand jury, arraignment scheduled for Thursday
Plans for miniature railroad in Greenport face delay until DEC concerns are addressed
Judge sets March 17 sentencing date for Thomas Murphy
Paul Romanelli begins new role as chairman of ELIH Foundation
NORTHFORKER
Wading River coffee shop Brekky expands to bigger location
One Minute: A quiet afternoon in Wading River
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will dip to around 16.