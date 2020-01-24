Daily Update: High school student honored, tapas spot reopens

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 24:

NEWS

Wading River artist’s mural adds colorful background to Brekky’s new café

News 12 journalist, Porto Bello restaurant to be honored at annual Snowflake Gala

Southold junior earns prestigious honor for outstanding French language skills

NORTHFORKER

Basso re-opens at new location in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight and the low will be around 33. Rain is expected on Saturday but will clear up on Sunday.