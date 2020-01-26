Southampton Blotter: Riverside man arrested with crack pipe

Eddie Lee Buckley, 64, of Riverside was arrested last Monday around 2:13 p.m. for using crack cocaine, according to Southampton Town police.

Mr. Buckley was found on private property with another individual near Old Quogue Road in Riverside, when he threw a crack pipe on the ground, according to police. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. A 31-year-old Riverside woman was also charged with a loitering violation.

• Bradley Stephen Gluck, 58, of Southampton was arrested last Wednesday around 7:26 a.m. for driving while intoxicated by drugs. Police said Mr. Gluck stopped behind a school bus picking up passengers, appeared to be asleep at the wheel in the travel portion of the roadway and was awakened by several honking vehicles. He allegedly accelerated and was observed traveling 65 mph in a 40 mph zone in Riverside.

Police followed Mr. Gluck and attempted to pull him over, but he did not stop as directed. He eventually stopped at a red light and was verbally directed to pull off to the side of the road. Police said he appeared to be in a stupor. Mr. Gluck was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.

• Rashawn Lamb, 34, of Riverside was arrested last Wednesday around 6:46 p.m. for intentionally interfering with a reporting sergeant’s investigation into narcotics sales, according to police. Police said Mr. Lamb physically resisted when officers attempted to arrest him near Old Quogue Road and Pine Street in Riverside. He was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

• Marcos Ochoabonilla, 34, of Southampton was arrested last Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. for multiple motor vehicle-related offenses determined after a motor vehicle accident. A caller reported that he was in the left lane of the Peconic Avenue traffic circle in Riverside, and Mr. Ochoabonilla was in the right lane driving alongside him. Both drivers confirmed that the caller entered the circle first, but the caller said Mr. Ochoabonilla drove into the passenger side of his vehicle and sides–wiped him. Mr. Ochoabonilla, meanwhile, said he was sideswiped by the caller. He was charged with having a vehicle not equipped with an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without a license.

• Joseph Charnews, 30, of Southold was arrested last Thursday around 4:23 p.m. for operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, alcohol-related aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for not operating his vehicle with a court-ordered interlock device. He was pulled over near exit 64 on Route 27 in East Quogue for an expired inspection, and police also found that his license was suspended.

• Cristobal Garcia, 61, of East Hampton was arrested last Friday around 11:54 a.m. for operating a motor vehicle without a license and with a suspended registration. Mr. Garcia was traveling northbound on Flanders Road in Flanders when he was pulled over.

• Wilfredo Torres, 59, of Riverside was arrested Saturday around 8:56 a.m. after the police determined that he was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. He was traveling southeast on Flanders Road in Flanders and charged with a violation for the suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and stopping, standing or parking on the highway.

• Christopher Cornelius Taylor, 49, of Calverton was arrested Sunday around 4:46 a.m. for failing to use a designated lane, possession of a controlled substance in a non-original container and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Mr. Taylor was also charged with an equipment violation involving obstructed vision, resisting arrest and for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.