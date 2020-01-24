Former Mets player Wally Backman acquitted of both charges in domestic case

Wally Backman, left, outside court after the verdict was announced. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Wally Backman was acquitted of two charges he faced stemming from a domestic incident in Riverhead Aug. 30.

Mr. Backman, 60, the manager of the Long Island Ducks and a former New York Mets second baseman, was found not guilty of second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Riverhead Town Justice Lori Hulse announced the verdict Friday afternoon and she did not elaborate on her decision.

The case was a bench trial, meaning there was no jury.

“I said from day on Aug. 30 that I never touched her, never laid a hand on her,” Mr. Backman said outside court. “I’m happy for the team that I had to help me. Justice was served. I just hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else like that and I especially want to thank the Ducks and my family for sticking by me.”

Mr. Backman, of Deer Park, was Amanda Byrnes’ boyfriend for about two months when the alleged incident occurred. He was arrested after he allegedly pushed Ms. Byrnes against a wall in her house and proceeded to grab and twist her left hand, causing pain and a laceration that required medical attention, according to the criminal complaint she filed against him. Mr. Backman claimed she stole his cell phone.

Ms. Byrnes testified Thursday.

John Ray, Ms. Byrnes’ attorney in a civil case against Mr. Backman, called the decision “a defeat for victims of abuse.”

Check back for additional information