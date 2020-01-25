Nicky Jam reveals another authentic ritmo with Muevelo!

The standout track on the album features an appearance from the aforementioned Mr. 305-turned-Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, who reunites with his former mentor Lil Jon on “Damn I Love Miami.” (Don’t go into it expecting the crunk “Anthem,” because both men have drifted a long way away from those days.) That, perhaps, is the definitive song on the soundtrack and sets the tone for both the rest of the album and the movie itself.

The LatinX contingent is represented well, too, with Nicky Jam bringing an authentic ritmo with “Muevelo” and the Black Eyed Peas bring a flavor with “RITMO” (which gets a remix at the end of the soundtrack, too).

One would think, then, that the Hip Hop contingent would make sense in the grand scheme of things here, but really, they don’t. Sure, the City Girls spit straight fire with “Money Fight” (“Ain’t no Netflix and chill/Throw 10 bands, let a bitch know it’s real”), and as a stand-alone track, it bangs — it just doesn’t really make sense here. And, as for Meek Mill’s contribution with “Uptown 2,” well — nobody asked for it, sir, and nobody wants it.

While a bit disjointed in its layout — as was previously mentioned, it should have either gone straight-ahead Hip Hop or straight-ahead LatinX/tropical — the Bad Boys For Life Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is, if nothing else, a load of fun. It’s got the right mix of funky sounds and pop-rap, and that’s more than enough for the purposes of this film.