Troy Smolen of Riverhead, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 52.

He leaves behind a daughter, Ashley Scanlon; mother, Sandra Austin, and stepfather, Lyle Austin; father, Gerald Smolen; brother Jason Smolen (Sheri); sister, Jaime Longmaid (A.J.); brother Jonathan Austin (Megan); aunts; uncles; two nieces; two nephews; and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Marian and John Hunter and Sophie and Eugene Smolen.

Loved, remembered and held so dear.

