Harry J. Kratoville Jr. of Naples, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Harry was born in Greenport, N.Y., Nov. 1, 1930, to Harry J. and Dorothy (Howell) Kratoville.

He grew up in Riverhead, N.Y., with his younger brother, John (Louise), and sister, Virginia (Raymond) Taylor, both of whom survive him.

He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1948.

Harry proudly served our country in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955 as a lieutenant tank commander in the U.S. Marine Corps. He graduated from Hartwick College and went on to earn a master’s degree at the American Institute for Foreign Trade.

Harry met the love of his life, Grace Shirley Smith, while they were in college and together they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

In addition to Shirley, Harry is survived by his children, David (Karin) Kratoville, Karen Kratoville and Dr. Steven Kratoville.

