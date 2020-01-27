George D. Schoenberg enjoyed a lifetime of music until he passed away Jan. 24, 2020. He was 95.



Born on Jan. 28, 1924, in Clarksboro, N.J., to Edward and Adele Schoenberg, he shared most of his life with his wife, Florence, who predeceased him in 2016. They were married for 66 years.



After studying organ and piano as a child, he enrolled in Temple University to continue his music education. But then duty called. He was a pilot with the 368th Fighter Group of the Air Force and flew the P-47 Thunderbolt in the European Theater of Operations from 1943 to 1947. He loved to tell old war stories. After the war, he returned to Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his BS and MS degrees in music education.



He taught music in the public schools of Woodstown, N.J., Glens Falls, N.Y., and Malverne, N.Y. In addition to teaching, he also was the organist and choir director in churches and a synagogue in New Jersey and New York, including St. James United Methodist Church in Lynbrook, N.Y., for 40 years and Central Synagogue in Rockville Centre, N.Y., for 20 years. He held the position of dean of the Nassau Chapter of the American Guild of Organists from 1986 to 1988. After he and Florence moved to Baiting Hollow from Malverne, he was the interim organist at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue, N.Y., from 2000 to 2007.



He is survived by his daughter, Christine, of New York, N.Y.; his son, Paul, of Centennial, Colo.; a step-granddaughter, Norine, and her husband, Brian; and a step-great-granddaughter, Lily.



Visiting hours will be held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Old Steeple Community Church Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund of Old Steeple Community Church.

This is a paid notice.