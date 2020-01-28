Daily Update: Police officers honored, campground sold for $5 million

Riverhead Police Officer Byron Perez, second from right, with family at Friday’s ceremony. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 28:

NEWS

Byron Perez named Kiwanis Club Officer of the Year for Riverhead, recognized for community service

Greenport’s Eastern Long Island Kampground sold for $5 million

In Wading River, a new boutique provides opportunity for young adults with disabilities

NORTHFORKER

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.

