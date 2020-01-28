Audrey H. Hazzard of Riverhead, N.Y., died peacefully at her home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 66.

Predeceased by her parents, Emil and Lorraine (Poudel) Breitenbach, she is survived by her husband, Robert; children Rebecca (Brian) Hazzard-Corwin, Helene (John) Hazzard-Michalski and Jared Hazzard; three grandchildren; a sister, Jane Lewin; and a brother, Emil (Diane) Breitenbach.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, Feb. 1, at noon at Christ Lutheran Church, 177 Frowein Road, East Moriches, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Audrey to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978. Envelopes will be provided at the church on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

