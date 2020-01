Efrain “Frank” Rivera of Mattituck died Jan. 28. He was 67.



Visitors will be received Monday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.