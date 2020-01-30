Laura Ann Tague of Riverhead died at North Shore University Hospital Jan. 29. She was 57.

Ms. Tague was born Dec. 29, 1962, to MaryAnn (DeSorbo) and Howard Tague in Mineola, N.Y.

She graduated from Riverhead High School and made a career as account clerk typist for Town of Riverhead.

Ms. Tague was active with Flanders Fire Department. Her family said she loved caring for her dogs.

She is survived by her parents, who reside in Riverhead.

A memorial will take place Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral home assisted the family with a private cremation.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, nfawl.org.