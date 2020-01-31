Daily Update: More bond meetings set, Southold considers Riverhead permit system

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 31:

NEWS

Additional bond information session scheduled for Feb. 4

Southold officials consider following Riverhead’s beach permit system

Wetlands permit approved for 123 Sterling Avenue to replace bulkhead

SCCC fitness center offering services previously not available to East End

NORTHFORKER

Our favorite Buffalo Wings on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.

