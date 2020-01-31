Police seek help locating missing 15-year-old girl

Southhampton Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Maria Felix is approximately 5-foot-2, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She’s a student at Riverhead High School. She was last seen Thursday at about 5 p.m. on Riverside Avenue in Flanders. She was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants and white sneakers with a black stripe.

She packed her black backpack with all of her clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Southampton Town police at 631-702-2230. Tips can also be emailed to [email protected].